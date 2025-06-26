- Home
Iranian Army Launches Wave of Strategic Drone Strikes on “Israel”
By Staff, agencies
The Iranian Army announced that dozens of long-range Arash offensive drones, equipped with highly destructive warheads and pinpoint targeting accuracy, have been launched over the past few hours toward strategic targets inside the occupied Palestinian territories.
According a statement released by the Army’s Public Relations Office, the recent attacks resulted in widespread destruction of military and weapons installations deep within Zionist entity, specifically in “Tel Aviv” and Haifa.
The Iranian Army further warned that the upcoming hours of escalation would be more intense and expansive.
The statement emphasized that the enemy must understand that these attacks mark the beginning of a new phase of military deterrence.”
It also noted that Iran’s armed forces — particularly the Ground Forces of the Iranian Army — have initiated a new wave of attacks using modern and advanced weaponry.
The statement concluded with a stern warning, “What is coming will be even more severe.”
