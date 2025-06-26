Iran FM Spox Condemns “Israel’s” ‘Most Brutal Aggression’, Shares Stories of Civilian Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

In an emotional but power-packed press briefing on Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the “most brutal aggression” by the “Israeli” entity against Iran, marking the fourth day of the campaign of national defense against the "blatant act of aggression" that began early Friday, June 13.

Baghaei opened his first press conference since the war was imposed on Iran with a somber tone, saying the "Israeli" entity's blatant aggression, carried out with US-supplied weaponry, has martyred numerous Iranian civilians, including figures in defense, science, and education.

“During this cruel aggression, a number of our prominent figures and many innocent compatriots were martyred,” the foreign ministry spokesperson said, offering condolences to the martyrs’ families and to all freedom-seeking people of the world.

He emphasized that Iran’s military response was an act of “legitimate defense” under international law and called on the international community to take a clear stand against the continued aggression by the Zionist entity.

“Those who supported or attempted to justify this aggression are partners in this crime. Their names will remain etched in memory as accomplices,” Baghaei warned.

The spokesperson drew direct connections between "Israel’s" aggression against Iran and its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, denouncing the entity for committing genocide and destabilizing the region for decades.

“This aggression is not an isolated event. It is part of an 80-year-long pattern of bloodshed and occupation,” he said. “Let us not forget the crimes currently unfolding in Palestine just because another atrocity is now underway.”

Baghaei also slammed Western governments for their "hypocrisy" and failure to hold the "Israeli" entity accountable for its actions.

“Ambiguous statements that ask Iran to show restraint while ignoring the aggressor are irresponsible and dishonest,” he said, calling on the United Nations Security Council to urgently act in accordance with the UN Charter.

He further warned that the “Israeli” aggression has threatened Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan, calling it a “flagrant violation” of international norms.

In a powerful closing segment of the press briefing, Baghaei shared personal stories of some of the civilians martyred in the “Israeli” aggression since June 13, turning the spotlight on individual lives lost in the past four days.

Among them was Ehsan Eshraghi, a humble bank employee and father who was martyred along with his nine-year-old daughter when a missile struck their home in Tehran.

“They had no bombs, no threat – only bread in one hand and love in the other,” Baghaei said. “Their only crime was living.”

He also spoke of Mohammad Mahdi Amini, a young Taekwondo enthusiast who was martyred beneath the rubble of his home. “He belonged on the podium of champions, not in the headlines of war,” Baghaei said, his voice heavy with emotion.

Another martyr, Majid Tajan Jari, was described as a prodigy in artificial intelligence who had returned to Iran to serve his country.

“He didn’t come back for wealth or fame. He came back to teach, to lift others, to create,” said Baghaei. “Hope was his gift – and hope, it seems, was his crime.”

He also spoke of Zahra Shams-Bakhsh, a vibrant young woman known for her adventurous spirit and deep empathy.

“With that missile from Netanyahu that struck the Sarv-e-Jahan building, not only a life-loving woman was taken, but a promoter of kindness and light was removed from this world,” the spokesperson said.

Baghaei concluded the briefing by appealing to the international community to recognize the gravity of the situation as a result of the Zionist aggression on Iran.

“If the world truly believes in the rule of law and human dignity, then now is the time to act – not with words, but with accountability,” he said.

Iran, he affirmed, would continue its response to the continued Zionist aggression “with full force, and with reliance on God the Almighty.”