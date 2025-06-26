- Home
Trump Org Unveils Gold ‘T1 Phone’ in New All-American Mobile Venture
By Staff, Agencies
The Trump Organization has launched a new mobile phone service called Trump Mobile, offering US-assembled smartphones and domestic customer support as part of its latest commercial expansion.
Announced on Monday, the initiative includes the eye-catching metallic gold ‘T1 Phone’, featuring the Trump logo and designed to appeal to patriotic consumers.
Set to retail in August for $499, the phone will be paired with a monthly service plan costing $47.45, and users will be able to switch over using their current devices. The company emphasized that both the hardware and customer service are entirely US-based, in contrast to many competitors.
According to the press release, Trump Mobile promises nationwide coverage, no international outsourcing, and exclusive benefits for subscribers engaged in other Trump-affiliated platforms.
These perks include 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America and telehealth services, such as virtual doctor visits, mental health support, and prescription delivery.
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, framed the launch as a response to demand for a dependable, American-made service tailored to "hard-working" Americans who value reliability and affordability.
The mobile venture follows the earlier rollout of Trump Sneakers in February 2024, a patriotic footwear line introduced at the Conservative Political Action Conference, further expanding the Trump brand’s consumer products targeted at the former president’s support base.
