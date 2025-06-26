Op. Truthful Promise III: Iran Missile Strike Hits “Israeli” Intelligence HQs

By Staff, Agencies

A new salvo of Iranian missiles struck areas in central "Israel" Tuesday morning, in what appears to be a direct and escalating response to the "Israeli" entity’s continued bombardment of Iranian cities and civilian infrastructure.

According to the "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF], some 20 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward the occupied territories.

Sirens sounded across the southern and central regions, including "Tel Aviv" and surrounding cities, as "Israeli" air systems scrambled to intercept the incoming projectiles, "Israeli" media reported.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Channel 12 reported that military and intelligence agencies estimate the latest missile barrage launched from Iran involved between 20 and 30 ballistic missiles, underscoring Tehran’s continued ability to mount sizable and coordinated long-range strikes despite ongoing countermeasures.

"Israel’s" “Magen David Adom” emergency service reported that ten settlers were injured while attempting to reach shelters during incoming missile alerts.

Despite interception efforts, "Israeli" media confirmed that multiple missiles bypassed the "Israeli" defense systems. Explosions were reported across central "Israel", including direct strikes in "Herzliya" and "Gush Dan", and loud blasts were heard in "Ramat HaSharon" and other areas near "Tel Aviv".

In a related development, "Israeli" media reported that the Iranian ballistic missiles struck at least five locations across the heart of "Tel Aviv", with multiple impacts reported throughout "Greater 'Tel Aviv'". Huge explosions were heard upon impact.

One of the missiles reportedly hit a sensitive target in "Herzliya", a coastal city known for housing key "Israeli" security and intelligence infrastructure.

Simultaneously, military censorship has imposed a blackout on the location recently targeted and struck by Iranian missiles in the "Glilot" area, as per "Israeli" media.

The facility is reportedly used for all logistical activities of the "Israeli" Military Intelligence Directorate, Aman.

Reflecting the evolving situation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that its missile strikes successfully targeted two high-level intelligence facilities within occupied Palestine: the "Israeli" Military Intelligence Directorate and an operational center belonging to Mossad.

"Israeli" media further emphasized that, based on the analysis of one of the photos published by a media outlet, the image appears to show the location of the attack on a large warehouse or logistics facility.

Additional strikes were recorded in the "Ra'anana" area, as well as various locations in and around "Tel Aviv".

As of now, "Israeli" media have acknowledged injuries and infrastructure damage, while the entity continue to assess the full extent of the strikes.

Viral online videos show fires and black smoke rising from multiple impact sites. One video captured a bus engulfed in flames in a parking lot, while other images showed smoke billowing in several areas.

According to "Israeli" media, the Fire and Rescue Authority responded to at least eight separate incidents following the latest barrage launched from Iran. The majority of these incidents involved fires in open areas across the "Hasharon" region and the "Greater ‘Ghush Dan’" district, both densely populated areas within central "Israel".

The entity confirmed that at least twenty firefighting teams were dispatched to various locations to contain the blazes, several of which were reportedly ignited by falling missile shrapnel. A fire was also reported in "Kfar Saba", north of “Tel Aviv”, after debris from Iranian projectiles landed in the area.

In addition to the fires, three Iranian missiles reportedly struck sites in southern "Israel". Meanwhile, "Israeli" media reported that settlers may be trapped beneath the rubble of a building struck in the "Greater ‘Tel Aviv’" area, though emergency officials have not confirmed casualty figures at this stage.

This latest retaliation from Tehran follows a series of harrowing airstrikes by the "Israeli" occupation on Iranian soil, including attacks on hospitals, media buildings, and residential neighborhoods. Iranian officials had repeatedly warned that continued aggression would trigger a robust and direct military response.

While the "Israeli" entity maintains that its attacks are directed at so-called “military targets", the rising civilian death toll in Iran has drawn condemnation across the world. Tehran’s missile operation appears intended to demonstrate its capacity to strike deep into the heart of the occupied territories.