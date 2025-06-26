Please Wait...

IRGC Confirms Hits on Mossad, Aman HQs in ’Israel’, Vows More Strikes
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared Tuesday that its aerospace forces had launched a new, intensified wave of missile strikes on "Israeli" military targets, describing it as “stronger and more destructive than previous barrages.”

In its eighth official communique, the IRGC confirmed it had struck the "Israeli" Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) and a Mossad operations and planning center in "Tel Aviv," which was reportedly engulfed in flames following the attack.

“Our destructive operations will continue,” the IRGC stated, emphasizing that “vital” components of the "Israeli" entity's military and intelligence infrastructure would remain in Tehran’s crosshairs.

The statement emphasized that the IRGC’s aerospace forces had accurately hit their intended targets, describing the strikes as part of a broader campaign to degrade the "Israeli" occupation’s vital infrastructure.

Reaffirming its intent to sustain military pressure, the IRGC declared that “impactful, effective, and destructive operations” would continue, specifically targeting what it described as critical nodes within the "Israeli" military and intelligence apparatus.

