’Israel’s’ Nuke Hype VS. US Intel: No Active Iranian Weapon Plan

By Staff, Agencies

As the "Israeli" occupation launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory last week, it justified its actions by claiming Iran was rapidly approaching nuclear weapons capability.

U.S. intelligence officials believe Iran is not actively seeking a nuclear bomb and is likely years away from being able to build and deliver one, CNN reported, citing four sources.

According to the officials, the US assesses that Iran is at least three years away from developing a deployable nuclear weapon.

One US official told CNN that despite the extensive "Israeli" bombing campaign, including the heavily damaged Natanz enrichment facility, Iran’s core nuclear capability, particularly at Fordow, remains largely intact.

Fordow, a fortified enrichment plant built deep into a mountain, has not been significantly affected by the airstrikes.

Experts say the site cannot be destroyed without advanced US weaponry, including bunker-busting bombs and B-2 bombers, which the "Israeli" military does not possess.

Fordow facility remains untouched, raises military dilemma

“'Israel' can disable those nuclear sites, but full dismantlement would require a U.S. strike or a deal,” said Brett McGurk, former U.S. diplomat and Middle East expert.

The Trump administration faces a dilemma: it distances itself from "Israel’s" operation but admits only the U.S. military can destroy key parts of Iran’s nuclear program, especially Fordow.

The gap between "Israeli" and U.S. intelligence views isn’t new. In March, DNI Tulsi Gabbard told Congress Iran hadn’t resumed its nuclear weapons program since stopping it in 2003.

However, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that intelligence shared with the U.S. showed Iran was secretly trying to weaponize uranium.

A satellite image released on June 14 showed no visible damage to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, reinforcing fears that the "Israeli" strikes have not achieved their strategic goal.