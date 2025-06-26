Iran Strikes “Israeli” Targets in “Tel Aviv”, Haifa in Most Intense Wave of Op. Truthful Promise III

By Staff, Agencies

In the fiercest phase yet of Operation Truthful Promise III, Iran launched a barrage of long-range missiles early Wednesday morning, targeting strategic sites across “Tel Aviv” and Haifa.

The strikes penetrated multiple layers of “Israeli” air defenses, marking a significant escalation in Tehran’s ongoing retaliatory campaign against “Israel.”

The eleventh phase of the operation began at approximately 1:30 a.m. Iran time, following days of intensified exchanges since the campaign was initiated late Friday. Iran’s response comes in retaliation for what it describes as brutal and unprovoked aggression by the “Israeli” entity, including attacks that killed Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Despite heavy censorship by the “Israeli” entity, social media was flooded with videos showing the skies above “Tel Aviv” and Haifa ablaze with Iranian missiles, many of which evaded interception and struck their intended targets—specifically military and intelligence installations.

Some of the missiles used in this latest wave were deployed for the first time, hitting high-value “Israeli” targets with precision. Images widely shared on social platforms revealed smoke and fire rising from key strategic facilities.

Reports from within the entity indicate widespread dissatisfaction among settlers. According to “Israeli” media, many expressed anger toward the so-called ‘Home Command’ over the failure of warning sirens to activate in time for residents to seek shelter.

An “Israeli” Telegram channel posted footage of successful Iranian strikes, noting: “Watch and count the number of interceptor missiles fired by the air defense system, and at the end of the video, you’ll see the Iranian missile bypass them and hit its targets.”

Iranian forces have used a combination of advanced missile technology and tactical innovation to outmaneuver the American-supported “Israeli” missile defense network, which has failed to stop incoming projectiles since June 13.

In the occupied West Bank, eyewitness videos captured Palestinians cheering as Iranian missiles flew overhead en route to “Tel Aviv” and Haifa, signaling regional support for the Iranian retaliation.

The “Israeli” newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” described the latest missile wave as "unusual," amid reports of loud explosions and visible damage in occupied areas.

Just hours earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] had confirmed strikes on multiple “Israeli” airbases used in attacks against Iran, marking the tenth phase of Operation Truthful Promise III. According to an IRG spokesperson, the targeted bases played a direct role in recent acts of aggression.

Iran’s top military official, Major General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a televised statement warning that while initial retaliatory strikes served as a deterrent, more severe “punitive operations” are imminent. Mousavi, newly appointed as Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, declared:

“The great nation of Iran, as history shows, has never bowed to any aggression, and, while standing firm against this savage act, will make the Zionist entity pay for its crimes, God willing.”

The ongoing Iranian response underscores a clear message to both the “Israeli” entity and its Western allies, particularly the US: further hostilities will be met with escalating force.