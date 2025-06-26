Iran’s Top Cmdr. Punitive Strikes on “Israel” After Initial Warning Ops.

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest-ranking military official has issued a stark warning to the “Israeli” entity and its Western allies, particularly the US, stating that the missile strikes carried out since Friday were only preliminary deterrent measures—and that full-scale punitive operations are imminent.

Major General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, newly appointed Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, delivered a televised message on Tuesday, declaring that the current phase of Operation Truthful Promise III was just the beginning. “The operations so far have served as a warning,” he said. “The actual punitive operations will be executed soon.”

He accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of committing acts of aggression disguised as military operations, targeting Iranian civilians, including women, children and the elderly. Mousavi condemned the entity’s violations of international law, highlighting its recent attacks on Iranian journalists and media personnel following the killings of nearly 300 journalists in Gaza and Lebanon.

“In its desperation to silence the truth, the Zionist entity has now turned its weapons toward the media professionals of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB],” he noted.

Mousavi emphasized that Iran has never submitted to aggression in its history, stating: “The great nation of Iran will stand firm against this savage act and, God willing, make the Zionist entity pay for its crimes.”

He promised that the martyrdom of Iranian scientists, commanders and civilians would only strengthen the resolve of the Iranian Armed Forces. “By God’s power, their blood will not be spilled in vain,” he declared.

The general detailed the military coordination underway, noting that since Friday, Iran’s IRG Aerospace Force and Air Defense Headquarters—supported by the Army, Law-Enforcement Command, Ministry of Defense and IRG ground forces—have already inflicted significant damage on “Israeli” targets.

“These blows have struck sensitive and vital positions of the enemy,” he stated, but stressed that these were only deterrent warnings. The full-scale punitive phase, he warned, is forthcoming.

In a direct message to “Israeli” settlers, particularly in “Tel Aviv” and Haifa, Mousavi advised them to immediately evacuate the occupied territories to avoid becoming victims of “Netanyahu’s animalistic desires.”

He closed his address with a message to the global community: “Let the free peoples of the world rest assured—the great nation of Iran, under the leadership of its armed forces, will avenge the blood of our martyrs, God willing.”