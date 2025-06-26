- Home
IRG: Fattah Missile Marks Turning Point in Strikes on “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] confirmed the use of Iran’s advanced hypersonic missile, Fattah, in the eleventh and most intense phase of Operation Truthful Promise III early Wednesday, declaring it a powerful message to “Israel” and its war-mongering Western ally—the US.
According to the IRG, the first-generation Fattah missile successfully bypassed “Israel’s” much-publicized air defense systems, striking with precision and demonstrating Iran’s growing military supremacy. The operation was described as a “turning point” and “the beginning of the end” for the Zionist entity’s so-called missile shield.
The IRG praised its Aerospace Force for the “glorious and pride-inducing” achievement, stating that the powerful and maneuverable Fattah missiles “shook the shelters of the cowardly Zionists,” and delivered a clear message of deterrence to both Tel Aviv and Washington.
The statement added that the barrage proved Iran’s aerial dominance over the occupied territories, and showed that “Israeli” settlers remain defenseless in the face of Iran’s hypersonic precision.
Unveiled in June 2023, Fattah—meaning “the opener”—is a two-stage, solid-fueled hypersonic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a terminal speed of Mach 13–15. Its advanced maneuverability and ability to operate both inside and outside the atmosphere make it virtually immune to all current anti-missile systems, according to Iranian military experts.
Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, former commander of the IRG Aerospace Force, previously called Fattah a “giant leap” for Iran’s defense capabilities. Prior to Iran’s achievement, only Russia, China and India had developed operational hypersonic missile technologies.
Despite strict media blackout efforts by the Zionist entity, videos shared on social media clearly showed skies over “Tel Aviv” and Haifa illuminated by waves of incoming Iranian missiles successfully breaching “Israel’s” multi-layered interception systems.
