US Official To WSJ: ‘Israel’ Faces Missile Interceptor Shortage

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” is facing a shortage of Arrow missile interceptors, raising concerns over its capacity to counter long-range ballistic attacks from Iran, the Wall Street Journal [WSJ] reported on Wednesday, citing a senior US official.

According to the report, the US has been aware of the issue for several months and has taken steps to bolster “Israel’s” missile systems by deploying additional US assets across multiple domains – land, sea, and air.

Since the beginning of the “Israeli” war on Iran, the US Military has increased the number of missile ‘defense’ systems stationed in the region. However, the growing volume of intercept operations has raised alarm in Washington over the sustainability of US stocks as well.

“Neither the US nor the ‘Israelis’ can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day,” said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Karako went on saying, “The ‘Israelis’ and their friends need to move with all deliberate haste to do whatever needs to be done, because we cannot afford to sit and play catch.”