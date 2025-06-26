- Home
Moscow: ‘Israel’ Risking Nuclear Catastrophe
By Staff, Agencies
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that "Israel’s" ongoing strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities pose unacceptable threats to international security and risk plunging the world into a catastrophe.
“The ongoing intensive attacks by the 'Israeli' side on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran are illegal from the point of view of international law, create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world towards a nuclear catastrophe,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday.
“The conflict’s escalation risks the further destabilization of the entire region,” the ministry added, urging "Israel" to “come to its senses and immediately stop raids on nuclear installations.”
It went on to say that “‘Israel's’ backers pressured the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] board to push through last week’s biased anti-Iranian resolution” on Tehran’s nuclear program, which gave "Israel" a free hand, and led to this tragedy.”
“The Western camp's attempts to manipulate the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and use it to settle political scores” are costing the international community dearly, and are “completely unacceptable,” it added.
