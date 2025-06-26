Maduro Urges Global Support for Iran, Slams Netanyahu’s Madness

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the governments of China, Russia, Turkey, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Islamic countries, and the broader Global South to support Iran in its legitimate pursuit of peace.

Maduro emphasized the urgent need to stop "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions "before it's too late," appealing to those with political and military influence to act swiftly in favor of peace.

Speaking firmly, Maduro described the "Israeli" military actions against Iran as "criminal attacks," urging the international community to intervene and prevent further escalation.

The Venezuelan leader accused Berlin, Paris, London, and Washington of encouraging a potential nuclear war, questioning the underlying motives of these governments.

"Where do they want to go with this? How far will they let Netanyahu go?" he asked.

In parallel, Maduro labeled Netanyahu as “the Hitler of the 21st century,” warning that the "Israeli" premier is driving the Middle East, West Asia, and the wider world into a devastating conflict with potentially catastrophic consequences for humanity.

Referring to "Israel's" genocide in Gaza—where he said over 60,000 Palestinians, including 30,000 children, have been martyred—as well as attacks in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, and threats to Iraq and Jordan, Maduro warned of a resurgence of what he described as the “criminal ideology of Hitler through the Zionist state.”

He concluded by calling Netanyahu “the criminal leader of the Zionist ‘state’, accusing him of seeking to impose a regional project “from the Jordan River to the Euphrates.”