Iran Downs “Israeli” Hermes Drone

folder_openIran access_time 8 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army announced on Wednesday that its air defenses have detected and shot down 28 intruding aerial vehicles during the past 24 hours.

One of the doomed targets was an "Israeli" Hermes drone that was brough down in Iran’s central province of Isfahan

The "Israeli" spy drone was trying to gather information about the sensitive sites of Iran when it was detected by the country’s integrated air defense network and brought down by a missile.

The Zionist entity has confirmed the downing of its Hermes drone in Iran.

The "Israeli" media have reported that the UAV targeted by Iran was a Kochav [star] drone.

Manufactured by the Zionist entity’s Elbit Systems, Hermes 900 Kochav is a long-endurance UAV designed for tactical missions such as reconnaissance and surveillance.

The large drone is valued at around $10 million.

