Loyal to the Pledge

Head of AEOI: Nuclear Facilities of Iran in Good Condition

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami said the country’s nuclear facilities are in a good state, after the "Israeli" entity's aggression

Lauding the high morale of the AEOI staffers, the nuclear chief said they are stationed in their strongholds and doing their duties steadfastly.

“Pride and might are deeply embedded in the Iranian people, as they have never given in to force or surrendered,” Eslami underlined.

The senior nuclear official made it clear for the enemy that it will get nowhere through military aggression against Iran.

