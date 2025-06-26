- Home
Iran’s Truthful Promise III: Interception & Retaliation
Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic outlines Iran's military actions during the Truthful Promise III operation. It highlights the interception of various “Israeli” aerial threats, including MQ-9 drones, F-16 jets, cruise missiles and other projectiles.
In response, Iran deployed an array of advanced weaponry, including ballistic missiles like Emad, Ghadr, Kheibar Shekan, the hypersonic Fattah missile, and Arash-type offensive [Kamikaze] drones.
