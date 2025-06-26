Please Wait...

Iran’s Truthful Promise III: Interception & Retaliation

Iran’s Truthful Promise III: Interception & Retaliation
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 8 days ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic outlines Iran's military actions during the Truthful Promise III operation. It highlights the interception of various “Israeli” aerial threats, including MQ-9 drones, F-16 jets, cruise missiles and other projectiles.

In response, Iran deployed an array of advanced weaponry, including ballistic missiles like Emad, Ghadr, Kheibar Shekan, the hypersonic Fattah missile, and Arash-type offensive [Kamikaze] drones.

Israel Iran OperationTruthfulPromise

