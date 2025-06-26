Imam Khamenei Vows Firm Response to Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

In a powerful and resolute statement, The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, reaffirmed the unwavering stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of foreign threats and aggression.

Beginning his address with a strong condemnation of the recent incursion into Iranian airspace, Imam Khamenei declared, “The Zionist entity has committed a grave mistake and will be punished for its actions.”

The Leader further affirmed Iran’s moral and strategic stance, “Iran will not forgive the Zionist entity for violating its airspace and will not forget the blood of its martyrs.”

Highlighting the unity between Iran’s military and its people, Imam Khamenei stated, “Our armed forces are ready to defend the homeland and are supported by officials and all the people.”

He emphasized that the nation stands united in the defense of its territory, asserting, “Our people will not spare their blood and will not stop defending their country’s airspace.”

Turning his attention to the United States, Imam Khamenei issued a clear warning, stressing that the Iranian people would never surrender under pressure and that any military intervention by Washington would bring about irreparable consequences.

He went on to commend the resilience and unity of the Iranian population, describing their response to the latest aggression by the Zionist entity as steadfast and courageous in the face of what he called a stupid and malicious act.

In a message of strategic reciprocity, the Leader declared, “War is met with war, bombardment with bombardment, and strike with strike.”

He further cautioned that, “Any American military intervention will inevitably be accompanied by an irreparable blow to them.”

Calling for rationality in foreign policy dealings with Iran, Imam Khamenei said, “Wise people who know the Iranian people and their history do not speak to them in the language of threats.”

He warned that if the United States were to become militarily involved in the current confrontation, it would face serious and lasting consequences.

With Iranian forces maintaining a state of heightened readiness, the Supreme Leader assured that, “Iran will not ignore any attack on its territory and its armed forces are on alert.”

He also emphasized the strength and will of the Iranian people stating, “The Iranian people will stand steadfast and strong against any imposed peace, just as they stood steadfast against the imposed war.”