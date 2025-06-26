US Congress Moves to Block Trump From Launching War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

As US President Donald Trump edges the United States closer to direct military confrontation with Iran, a bipartisan group in Congress is moving to prevent him from doing so without formal authorization, according to The Intercept.

On Tuesday, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna introduced a War Powers Resolution that would bar the United States Armed Forces from engaging in hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran without Congressional approval.

As reported by The Intercept, the move mirrors similar legislation introduced in the Senate a day earlier by Senator Tim Kaine, amid growing alarm over the "Israeli" occupation's attacks on Iran, Tehran's retaliation, and Trump’s intensifying threats toward Tehran.

“The United States must not get dragged into another war in the Middle East without a full debate and vote in Congress,” Rep. Khanna told The Intercept, calling the potential for unauthorized involvement in “Israel’s” war on Iran a red line.

He emphasized the need to end the confrontation diplomatically and criticized Trump for circumventing established constitutional processes.

The War Powers Resolution of 1973 was intended to curtail the president’s unilateral authority to deploy troops without Congressional approval.

However, presidents across administrations have repeatedly sidestepped the law. Massie noted that the House resolution is “privileged” and could be brought to the floor for debate and a vote within 15 days, as reported by The Intercept.

The effort comes as “Israel” has launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, sparking retaliation and raising fears of wider war.

Trump has fueled those fears by issuing inflammatory posts on his social media platform, taunting Iranian leaders and calling for their “unconditional surrender.”