Former ’Israeli’ Commander Warns Against War of Attrition with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Occupation Army Reserve Major General Israel Ziv, former head of the "Israeli" occupation military’s Operations Division, warned on Wednesday that "Israel" has nearly exhausted its capacity to carry out direct strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities without US involvement.

He stressed that dismantling Iran’s nuclear program completely would require deeper, more effective measures that go beyond current military capabilities.

Writing for the "Israeli" Channel 12 website, Ziv cautioned that "Israel’s" current efforts, even if they achieve 60%, fall short of Iran’s determination to obtain a nuclear weapon at any cost.

He added that if the situation remains unchanged, Tehran could produce a nuclear bomb in under a year.

Ziv outlined two strategic options available to both "Israel" and the United States. The first involves US diplomatic intervention to forge a stricter nuclear agreement, one that not only halts Iran’s nuclear ambitions but also addresses what he described as Tehran’s network of regional "arms."

The second option, he warned, is a slow descent into a war of attrition that would carry severe consequences. "This descent cannot be compared to the limited threats posed by Yemeni forces," he said, pointing to Iran’s more advanced and accurate capabilities.

According to Ziv, such a scenario could inflict long-term economic harm on “Israel” and compromise its internal security.

Ziv emphasized that Iran's growing precision and boldness in recent operations pose a significantly elevated threat compared to traditional military adversaries.

Prolonged attrition, he warned, would expose the "Israeli" occupation to sustained economic and strategic damage far beyond the scope of previous regional conflicts.