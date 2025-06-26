- Home
Fattah: Iran’s Game-Changing Hypersonic Missile
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard [IRG] has unveiled the Fattah, a solid-fueled hypersonic ballistic missile capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 15 and a range of 1,400 km.
