’Israel’ Strikes Red Crescent, Police HQs, Civilians in Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation has launched a new wave of aggression deep into Iranian territory, striking key civilian infrastructure, including the headquarters of the Iranian Red Crescent and the central command of Iran's national police in the capital, Tehran.

The attacks, widely condemned by local media, underscore the escalating brutality of the "Israeli" aggression, which appears to observe no red lines and violates international laws.

The central police headquarters was among several major locations targeted in Wednesday’s airstrikes.

Iranian media confirmed the deliberate targeting of the Red Crescent headquarters, in a stark violation of international humanitarian law, given the building’s civilian and humanitarian function.

Earlier reports from Fars News Agency documented loud explosions in Karaj, a city west of Tehran, which were later confirmed to have struck Payam Airport.

The airport has no known military function and is classified as a fully civilian facility.

The scope of the attacks extended far beyond Tehran. Explosions were also reported in Zanjan Province, in the northwest, and in the capital’s northern Seoul Street district.

According to Iranian sources, multiple areas sustained serious damage, including the Nobonyad district and Imam Hussein University.

Iranian air defenses were activated over Tehran in response to incoming threats, with sirens and anti-aircraft fire reported by residents across the capital.

The latest "Israeli" strikes follow a pattern of increasingly insolent targeting of civilians over recent days.

Reports have documented repeated attacks on civilian sites, including hospitals, media outlets, civilian vehicles, and now humanitarian and police institutions.