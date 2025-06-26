Iranian Missiles Rock “Tel Aviv” Area—“Israel” Exposed for Fabricating Hospital Strike Claims

By Staff, Agencies

In a bold retaliatory operation, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at “Israel” early Thursday, striking military and strategic sites with precision in response to continued “Israeli” aggression and attacks on Iranian territory—including a strike on a nuclear facility.

Air raid sirens rang across the occupied territories, with loud blasts reported in “Tel Aviv”, occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], “Be’er Sheva” [Bir Al-Sabee] and “Ramat Gan”.

AFP confirmed hearing “the biggest explosions” since the war on Iran began on Friday, signaling the scale and seriousness of the Iranian response.

A military official acknowledged that “dozens of ballistic missiles” had been launched by Iran. Reports confirmed hits on key infrastructure, including the “Tel Aviv” Stock Exchange building and sensitive facilities adjacent to “Soroka” Hospital in “Be’er Sheva”—targets which Iranian media identified as military or intelligence-related.

Contrary to initial “Israeli” claims and widespread Western media amplification, “Soroka

Hospital was not directly struck. As clarified by an Al-Jazeera journalist Nour Odeh reporting from Amman, the hospital was damaged by a blast wave, not a missile impact—disproving alarmist narratives pushed by “Israeli” spokespeople and their media allies.

Iranian sources explicitly stated the intended target was a sensitive military installation adjacent to the hospital, not the hospital itself.

This stands in sharp contrast to “Israel’s” own conduct in recent conflicts. “Israeli” missiles have repeatedly targeted civilian hospitals, media offices and residential areas in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

In past weeks, “Israel” has bombed press offices and struck medical centers in Iran with little international condemnation, relying on US cover and selective outrage from Western powers.

Today, “Israeli” emergency services reported at least 32 injuries, including two in critical condition. Most were the result of shrapnel or shockwaves from intercepted missiles, not direct hits.

In “Ramat Gan”, more than 20 people were “lightly injured” in what local sources described as limited damage to residential areas.

Despite these injuries, Iranian strikes demonstrated a restrained and targeted approach, focusing on symbols of economic and military power—such as the “Tel Aviv” Stock Exchange and other undisclosed strategic installations—rather than engaging in the indiscriminate bombing that “Israel” regularly carries out in densely populated areas.

While “Israeli” media attempts to portray the strikes as indiscriminate and aimed at civilians, the contrast in conduct is telling. Iran’s strategic targeting, paired with its clear warnings and justification rooted in self-defense, highlights its commitment to measured deterrence—not wanton escalation.

As the conflict unfolds, “Israel’s” continued use of exaggerated civilian casualty narratives appears intended to garner international sympathy, despite its own long record of aggression, war crimes and violations of international law.

With today’s events, Iran has signaled its readiness to respond proportionately while exposing “Israel’s” double standards and manufactured victimhood.