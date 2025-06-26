Hezbollah: Threats Against Imam Khamenei Are Insult to Millions—US, “Israel” Will Fall into a Deep Abyss

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemned recent death threats made against Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, describing them as reckless and offensive to millions of Muslims and supporters of the resistance.

The group emphasized its unwavering allegiance to Imam Khamenei's leadership and pledged continued support for Iran in the face of what it called the US–“Israeli” aggression.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: