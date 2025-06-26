- Home
Hezbollah: Threats Against Imam Khamenei Are Insult to Millions—US, “Israel” Will Fall into a Deep Abyss
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah strongly condemned recent death threats made against Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, describing them as reckless and offensive to millions of Muslims and supporters of the resistance.
The group emphasized its unwavering allegiance to Imam Khamenei's leadership and pledged continued support for Iran in the face of what it called the US–“Israeli” aggression.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
It seems that some individuals posturing as leaders in their countries fail to grasp the immense and far-reaching stature of the Grand Religious Authority and Leader, His Eminence Imam Khamenei, not only in Iran but throughout the Islamic nation and the world at large, and among free and faithful peoples.
The threat of assassination is a foolish and reckless act with dangerous consequences. Despite the absurdity and moral degradation of those who make such threats, merely uttering them constitutes an offense to hundreds of millions of believers, lovers of truth and those committed to Islam, authenticity, resistance and dignity. Such threats are reprehensible and condemned in the strongest terms.
Today, we are more determined and steadfast in following the path of the great Leader Imam Khamenei, and more united around his noble stances and his confrontation—alongside the brave and noble Iranian people—against the “Israeli”-American aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The US will come to realize it has plunged into a deep abyss by its tyrannical support for the savage “Israeli” aggression on Gaza, the resistance movements across the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The millions of free people who rally around the leadership of Imam Khamenei cannot be defeated, even if the disbelievers and criminals of the world unite against them and violate the basic human right to live in dignity. The days to come will prove that the falsehood will be defeated and the signs of faith and resistance will triumph.
Thursday, 19 June 2025
23 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH
