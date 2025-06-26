Congress Pushes Back as Trump Supports “Israel” and Threatens Unauthorized War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

In a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump’s aggressive posture toward Iran, top Democratic leaders in the US Senate have condemned the administration’s push toward military confrontation, warning that Trump has no legal or strategic basis for dragging the US into “Israel’s” war.

Amid rising tensions and “Israeli” calls for deeper US involvement, five senior Senate Democrats issued a unified statement on Wednesday asserting that they “will not rubberstamp military intervention that puts the United States at risk.” The lawmakers slammed the White House for operating with “a lack of preparation, strategy, and clearly defined objectives” as it escalates toward a wider war in the Middle East.

The statement — signed by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Senators Jack Reed, Mark Warner, Patty Murray, and Chris Coons — emphasized that Congress has not authorized war with Iran, declaring:

“Congress is an equal partner in preserving and defending US national security... and Congress has not provided authorization for military action against Iran.”

This comes as Trump continues to overtly side with “Israel,” deploying aircraft and warships to bolster “Israeli” positions and sending provocative messages demanding Tehran’s surrender. While Trump postures for conflict, his own party and military institutions face mounting pressure to prevent yet another disastrous Middle Eastern war.

“The United States cannot sleepwalk into a third war in as many decades,” the Democrats warned, clearly referencing the failed wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — both of which cost the US trillions and destabilized the region.

Despite these warnings, Trump has appeared undeterred. Speaking outside the White House, he suggested unpredictability as a strategy, saying: “I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Yet Democratic senators have made clear that Trump cannot legally initiate a war with Iran on a whim.

“By law, the president must consult Congress and seek authorization if he is considering taking the country to war,” they reminded, calling on Trump to present “a clear, detailed plan outlining the goals, risks, cost, and timeline for any proposed mission.”

They also stressed the need for diplomacy over escalation, urging Trump to “prioritize diplomacy and pursue a binding agreement” with Iran to prevent further destabilization. Their stance implicitly acknowledges that Iran — long targeted by “Israel” and subject to crippling US sanctions — has the right to defend itself from aggression and pursue its sovereign interests.

Senator Tim Kaine has already indicated he will force a vote on a war powers resolution to block unauthorized military action, signaling a brewing confrontation in the Senate over what many see as Trump’s reckless alignment with “Israeli” ambitions at the expense of US security and global stability.

While Trump’s rhetoric grows more belligerent, the message from Congress is increasingly clear: Americans do not want another war for “Israel,” and any attempt to launch one without consent will face fierce resistance from within.