Ayatollah Sistani Slams “Israeli” Aggression against Iran, Threats against Imam Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq's top Shia cleric, His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, has strongly condemned the continued Israeli aggression against Iran as well as threats to assassinate the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Ayatollah Sistani sternly warned that any criminal measure of such kind, in addition to violating clear religious and ethical principles and constituting a blatant violation of international laws and norms, will have dire consequences for the region.

In recent days, following the wanton and illegal aggression against the Islamic Republic, which resulted in the assassination of many top-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists as well as civilians, "Israeli" entity officials have issued threats against Imam Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump has also resorted to similar threats against the Iranian nation and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, drawing widespread anger and outrage.

Ayatollah Sistani, the top religious authority of Iraq, warned that any such move could drive the situation out of control and foment widespread chaos, which will increase the suffering of countries in the region and seriously jeopardize interests of all stakeholders.

"Hence, we firmly demand that all effective international bodies and governments, especially Islamic governments, do their utmost in order to halt this cruel war and find a peaceful and fair solution to Iran's nuclear case in accordance to international laws," he said.

In his video message on Wednesday, Imam Khamenei said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand" against an imposed war and will never surrender to “any form of imposition.”

He also warned the US against direct intervention in support of the Zionist entity.