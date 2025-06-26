Iran Warns Gulf Neighbors: Hosting US Aggression Will Make You a Target

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has firmly warned its Gulf neighbors against allowing their territory to be used for any American military action against the Islamic Republic, in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent war-mongering rhetoric.

According to regional media sources, Tehran has communicated this message via Qatar to all Gulf states, making it clear: any nation enabling a US attack from its soil will be considered a legitimate target in the eyes of Iran’s defense doctrine.

This warning comes amid Trump's inflammatory remarks, where he repeatedly accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons—a claim Tehran has consistently denied—and hinted at potential US military involvement, largely at the urging of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite Trump’s belligerence, reports from American media suggest that many of his senior advisors are advising caution, opposing direct intervention due to the immense risk of regional escalation. Iran has previously made it clear that any direct American involvement in “Israel’s” war on the Islamic Republic will be met with forceful resistance.

In a powerful address on Wednesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to Washington.

“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield.” “The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences,” he added.

The US maintains a military presence in several Gulf countries including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia—placing them in the potential line of fire should war break out.

As Trump continues to flirt with war under pressure from “Israel,” Iran has drawn a clear red line: it will defend its sovereignty and any complicit neighbor will share the consequences of enabling foreign aggression.