Iran Rejects Trump’s War Bluff as “Israeli” Aggression Escalates

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israel’s” relentless air campaign against Iran continues, US President Donald Trump has once again resorted to ambiguity and provocation, saying he "may or may not" authorize a US military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Speaking outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump declared, "Nobody knows what I'm going to do... Iran's got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate."

However, Trump’s claim that Iran has approached Washington for talks was swiftly and unequivocally denied by Iranian officials. Iran's mission to the United Nations dismissed the assertion as false, stating, "No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House."

This latest exchange comes as the US president continues to entertain military intervention at the apparent urging of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet, Tehran remains undeterred.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei firmly warned against any American adventurism, stating that “any US military intervention will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage” to US-Iranian relations.

Imam Khamenei emphasized Iran’s steadfastness, adding that the Islamic Republic would never surrender under pressure, especially not to a foreign power acting in tandem with “Israel’s” aggressive and expansionist policies.

The rhetoric from Washington, particularly from Trump, reflects not only a lack of clear strategy but also an attempt to save face amid “Israel’s” military failures. While Trump postures with threats, Iran continues to project calm resilience, signaling that any act of war will be met with strength and resolve—not submission.