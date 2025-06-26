Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

IRG Ground Force Gets New Commander

IRG Ground Force Gets New Commander
folder_openIran access_time 7 days ago
By Staff, Agency

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Karami as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Ground Force.

In a decree released on June 19, Imam Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, assigned Brigadier General Karami to replace Major General Mohammad Pakpour, who has been appointed as the IRG commander.

In the decree announcing the designation, the Leader highlighted the new commander’s merits and valuable experiences and called on him to push for the enhancement of the IRG Ground Force’s capabilities and preparedness in all domains.

The "Israeli" occupying entity attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran and locations in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Imam Khamenei has warned the Zionist entity that it will receive a severe punishment for the strike, saying, “With this crime, the Zionist entity has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

Iran ImamKhamenei IRG

Comments

