UK Legal Advice Casts Doubt on ’Israel’s’ Actions in Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The UK government’s ability to support military action in Iran may be limited after Attorney General Richard Hermer raised concerns about the legality of "Israel’s" actions against Iran, according to a source familiar with internal discussions.
While Hermer’s full legal opinion remains unpublished, a source told Sky News that his conclusions could restrict British involvement in "Israel's" war on Iran unless UK forces are directly targeted.
The legal advice is expected to weigh heavily on whether the UK can support "Israel" or the US in any potential assault or escalation against Tehran.
“Unless our personnel are targeted, UK involvement is limited,” the source stated.
US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing options for US military action, which could include deploying B-2 stealth bombers to strike Iran’s fortified nuclear site at Fordow.
These bombers could launch from Diego Garcia, a UK-owned island hosting a strategic US base, or potentially use RAF bases in Cyprus for refueling.
By long-standing convention, the UK must approve US use of these bases for offensive operations. Any legal reservations from the attorney general could delay or restrict such permissions, posing diplomatic complications between London and Washington.
