US Senator Warns: Joining “Israel’s” War on Iran Would Be a Grave Mistake

By Staff, Agencies

In a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US “may or may not” strike Iran, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia issued a stark warning: entering a new war in the Middle East at the behest of “Israel” would be a catastrophic and unnecessary blunder.

“A third war in the Middle East in this century would be a horrible, horrible mistake,” Kaine said in an interview, underscoring that such a move would not only risk countless American lives but also further destabilize a region already scarred by decades of foreign intervention.

Kaine, a longtime advocate of reining in unchecked executive war powers, has introduced a resolution requiring President Trump to obtain congressional approval before launching any military action against Iran. “There are sources both in ‘Israel’ and in the White House urging the president to join a full-scale war against Iran,” Kaine revealed. “But there are also voices saying, ‘Please do not do this.’”

The senator emphasized the constitutional duty of Congress to debate and authorize military force—not the president acting unilaterally. Kaine pointed out that Trump, despite claiming to oppose endless wars, has a track record of impulsive military action.

“Congress doesn’t matter to him much,” Kaine said, referencing Trump’s previous unauthorized strike that killed Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. While Trump vetoed a bipartisan resolution opposing war with Iran at that time, Kaine noted the legislation had a chilling effect on further escalation.

Importantly, Kaine also challenged the core of the pro-war narrative: claims that Iran is actively building a nuclear weapon. “Once the US blew up the nuclear deal, Iran continued to enrich uranium and increase centrifuges,” he said. “But there is no indication that Iran has made a decision to turn that into a nuclear weapon.”

Kaine further warned that American forces stationed in the region are highly vulnerable. “US positions are pretty well known in the region, and they face a lot of potential threats,” he said, especially if Washington aligns itself with “Israel” in a direct war against Iran. “Iran has said… ‘If you enter the war on behalf of Israel, then you’re going to see this threat level increase,’ and I think you have to take that threat seriously.”

At the heart of Kaine’s message is a call for sober leadership and diplomacy—not impulsive military action influenced by “Israeli” hawks in Washington. As Iran continues to signal openness to negotiation and warns against provocation, Kaine’s resolution represents a critical opportunity for the US to avoid another disastrous war in the Middle East.