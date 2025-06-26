Oregon Veterans and Activists Denounce US Support for “Israel’s” War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

In a powerful display of dissent, veterans and anti-war activists gathered outside the office of US Senator Ron Wyden in Portland, Oregon, to oppose US involvement in “Israel’s” escalating military campaign against Iran.

The protest, spearheaded by About Face: Veterans Against the War, drew stark parallels between current war rhetoric and the lies that fueled the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Chris, a veteran and protest organizer, warned against the repetition of history: “We saw 20 years ago, we were lied to about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. And we're being lied to again about Iran.” He called for public pressure to enforce the War Powers Act, underscoring that only Congress—not the president—has the constitutional authority to declare war.

The rally, supported by groups such as Veterans for Peace and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, also drew attention to the misallocation of national resources. “Instead of terrorizing people across the globe and here in Portland or in LA, we could be using that money for healthcare or housing or education,” Chris said.

Senator Wyden responded by toeing the administration’s line, affirming “Israel’s” so-called right to “self-defense” while calling for diplomatic efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program.

In contrast, Oregon’s other senator, Jeff Merkley, rejected any military intervention. “It’s Congress, not the president, who makes a decision to go to war,” Merkley stressed. “These previous Gulf Wars cost us 7,000 lives, left tens of thousands maimed, and drained $8 trillion—none of that made America safer.”

Merkley emphasized diplomacy over aggression: “The best approach is not to partner in attacking Iran but to act as a negotiator to end nuclear ambitions and regional militancy.”

The protest aligned with legislative action as well. Senator Bernie Sanders recently reintroduced the No War Against Iran Act, co-sponsored by Merkley, Elizabeth Warren, and others, aiming to block any unauthorized military action.

“This bill makes clear: the President cannot launch another war in the Middle East without Congressional authorization,” Merkley said.

Sanders condemned “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions as “reckless and illegal,” warning that they threaten to ignite a broader regional war.

The growing resistance within Congress and among the American public signals a clear message: Washington must not be dragged into another disastrous war, especially one waged to serve “Israeli” interests at the cost of peace and justice in the region.