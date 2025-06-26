Sayyed al-Houthi Affirms the Steadfast Position on Gaza and Iran Against the Zionist Enemy, Calls for Million-Man Marche

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in a speech delivered today, Thursday, regarding the developments following the "Israeli" aggression on Gaza and the Islamic Republic of Iran, affirmed that military operations against the "Israeli" enemy are ongoing, and emphasized that the blockade of enemy navigation remains in place and fully controlled within the theater of operations.

He explained that all actions carried out in the path of God Almighty are crucial for maintaining dignity and honor, achieving victory, strength, resilience, and repelling the enemy. He stressed that these actions are part of daily life and are not beyond people's capacity or strength.

Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that the movement of our conscious and faithful people is a response to God, a form of jihad in His cause, and a pursuit of His satisfaction, just as much as it is support and aid for the oppressed Palestinian people. It also serves to break away from the shame and grave neglect that carry dangerous consequences in both this life and the hereafter. At the same time, it is a path to victory, a factor of moral and spiritual development, and a source of faith-based and ethical elevation.

He reiterated that our position remains steadfast with the Palestinian people, with the free people of our Ummah, with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and with the Muslim Iranian people, against the Israeli enemy and also against the American adversary.

He also pointed out that when the American enemy takes part in aggression against Palestine or against the Islamic Republic of Iran, or any Muslim country facing confrontation, it must be viewed within the broad perspective that we are one nation with a shared responsibility to address the divisions and fragmentation in our Ummah—divisions exploited by enemies to target our people.

He highlighted that the weekly mass demonstrations by our dear people are significant, influential, and carry great results. They are part of jihad in the cause of God Almighty, having psychological, educational, and spiritual blessings.

He added that marching for God's sake within the framework of a great and sacred stance is part of our people’s jihad and deserves to continue weekly.

He finally called on our dear people to participate in a massive demonstration tomorrow, God willing, in the capital Sana'a at Al-Sabeen Square, and in other provinces and districts, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, in opposition to American and "Israeli" tyranny against our Islamic Ummah, in support of the Islamic Republic’s stance in its response to "Israeli" aggression, and in solidarity with the Muslim Iranian people—as a response to God, a jihad in His cause, and in pursuit of His pleasure.