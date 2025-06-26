- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Truthful PromiseIII, Wave 15: Missiles Make Direct Impact Northern ’Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
Iran launched successive waves of missile strikes toward the "Israeli" entity on Thursday afternoon, as alarm sirens sounded across wide areas of the northern occupied Palestinian territories.
Sirens blared repeatedly across dozens of settlements in the north, especially in the occupied Syrian Golan, Tabarayya, Akka, Haifa, Caesarea and Afula, with loud explosions rocking the north after a heavy Iranian missile struck, while "Israeli" military censorship blocked the release of further details. Fires were reported to have spread across the Galilee region.
Iran's missile barrage resulted in a power blackout in multiple settlements across the occupied Golan Heights and northern Occupied Palestine.
Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] published statement no.13, announcing the 15th wave of missile barrages on "Israel" as part of Operation True Promise 3.
"A new wave of coordinated missile and drone attacks is now targeting military sites and defense industry centers in Haifa and 'Tel Aviv'," the statement detailed, noting that more than 100 different types of drones were being employed in the attacks targeting military installments, and especially air defense batteries in Haifa and "Tel Aviv."
"Notably, the escalating focus on missile strikes against military and defense-industrial targets now appears to be a deliberate strategy," the statement concluded.
Comments
- Related News