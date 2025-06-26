Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Isn’t Neutral, We Support Iran in Face of US -“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Statement by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on the American-“Israeli” Aggression Against Iran:

The Islamic Republic of Iran stands as a shining global beacon in supporting the oppressed, backing the resistance, and offering unwavering support for the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds. It is a proud, faith-driven, ethical, and independent model.

The arrogant tyrants—led by the United States—could not tolerate this pioneering humanitarian model that Iran represents for the world’s free people. They could not bear the steadfastness of Khomeini’s Iran and its great nation, which has stood firm for 46 years in the face of all forms of aggression and blockade. Nor could they endure Iran’s political, economic, and scientific rise and the achievement of advanced defensive capabilities—built on self-reliance, trust in God Almighty, and the unity of its people around an inspired, wise, and courageous leadership embodied by the grand religious authority and Guardian Jurist, Imam Khamenei.

Nor could the tyrants tolerate that Iran inspires resistance movements striving to liberate their land—especially in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region—and that it supports them, bearing all costs and consequences for standing on the side of justice and the central cause of our time: Palestine.

What is the flimsy pretext for the “Israeli” aggression—planned by the United States, backed by it, and endorsed by the world’s tyrants? It is Iran’s uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear program, which the country is developing to serve its people and advance their well-being. This is a right guaranteed by international law and the International Atomic Energy Agency, and it poses no harm to anyone. On the contrary, it is a major scientific contribution to Iran’s advancement—and that of the region—based on self-reliance and free from foreign guardianship.

The global arrogance does not want Iran to be a beacon of faith, knowledge, and freedom—a light that shines across the region and the world, bringing benefit to both Iran and the oppressed.

The US president’s threat to target the supreme religious authority and guardian jurist, Imam Khamenei, and the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, constitutes an attack on all the peoples of the region and the free people of the world. The United States is dragging the region into chaos and instability and pushing the world toward escalating crises—only to end up reaping disgrace, shame, and failure.

Iran has every right to defend itself, and the peoples of the region and the free around the world have every right to stand with the great leader and with Iran, united in the same trench.

Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance do not stand neutral when it comes to Iran’s legitimate rights and sovereignty versus the falsehood and aggression of the United States—alongside the cancerous entity, “Israel”, and the forces of global arrogance. We stand resolutely with Iran in the face of this global injustice because we are committed to our own independence, the liberation of our land, and the freedom to determine our own destiny.

We are not neutral—which is why we openly declare our stance alongside Iran, its leadership, and its people. We will respond as we deem appropriate in confronting this brutal American-“Israeli” aggression.

We call on all free people, the oppressed, resistance fighters, scholars, and people of sound judgment to raise their voices loudly and show strength, courage, and support by rallying around the honorable leadership of Imam Khamenei and the brave, generous Iranian people. Our unity is the key to breaking the schemes of domination and plays a vital role in defeating the goals of aggression.

Tyrannical America and criminal “Israel” will never succeed in subjugating the Iranian people and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This is a nation that cannot be defeated. The recent days of “Israeli” aggression have only reaffirmed the resilience of this nation and its defiance against all pressures. They have also exposed “Israel’s” weakness and the heavy losses it has suffered—its most severe since its occupation of Palestine seventy-seven years ago—forcing it to desperately seek US support in its aggression.

Nevertheless, this does not absolve us of our responsibility to stand firmly with Iran and support it in every way possible to help bring an end to this arrogance and tyranny. As Allah says:

{Those who were warned, “Your enemies have mobilized their forces against you, so fear them,” the warning only made them grow stronger in faith and they replied, “Allah [alone] is sufficient [as an aid] for us and [He] is the best Protector.”}