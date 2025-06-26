Iran Thwarts “Israeli” Plot to Assassinate FM Araghchi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian intelligence services have foiled a major “Israeli” plot to assassinate Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, according to an Iranian government adviser. Mohammad Hossein Rangbaran, a senior official and adviser to the Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the conspiracy was neutralized by what he described as “precise security measures.”

Describing the attempt as “a large conspiracy,” Rangbaran credited Iran’s intelligence community—referred to as “our unknown soldiers”—for preventing what could have been a serious act of aggression in recent days.

The development comes as Araghchi prepares to participate in crucial Geneva talks with the European troika—Germany, France and the UK—amid growing tensions between Iran and the "Israeli" occupation.

In a post on X, Rangbaran directly linked the assassination attempt to Araghchi’s diplomatic engagement, implying that the "Israeli" entity sought to undermine Iran’s position through covert violence.

Rangbaran emphasized that the threat was “real and serious,” reflecting the high-stakes nature of the current regional crisis and the symbolic significance of Araghchi’s diplomatic role.

In his remarks, Rangbaran portrayed Araghchi not only as a seasoned diplomat but as a committed servant of the Islamic Republic. He noted that the foreign minister “does not view himself merely as a diplomat, but rather as a soldier in service to the homeland.”

Drawing a symbolic parallel to the late Al-Quds Force Top Commander late martyr General Qassem Soleimani, Rangbaran stated that Araghchi “seeks martyrdom on the same path.”

He concluded by urging Iranians to support Araghchi and his colleagues in their ongoing efforts to defend Iran’s sovereignty and rights on the global stage.