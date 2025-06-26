Netanyahu Stuns “Israelis” by Describing Personal Cost of Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu has evoked the spirit of London during the blitz, and pointed to his own family’s sacrifice amid the blood, toil, tears and sweat of his nation: the second postponement of his son’s wedding.

Netanyahu ’s remarks, delivered to the cameras against the backdrop of a missile-struck hospital building in the southern city of Beersheba, set off a howl of derision that echoed around the Hebrew-language internet, at the height of a war that Netanyahu unleashed on Friday.

The stunning comments also added grist to the arguments of his critics that the PM is increasingly cut off emotionally from the daily realities of "Israel" and the region, after more than 17 years in office.

“It really reminds me of the British people during the blitz. We are going through a blitz,” Netanyahu said, referring to the wartime Nazi bombing of Britain in which 43,000 civilians died.

“There are people who were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I really appreciate that,” he went on.

"Israeli" resources say 24 settlers have so far been killed.

“Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been an exempt,” Netanyahu said at the Soroka hospital, which was struck on Thursday morning by an Iranian missile, causing light injuries.

“This is the second time that my son Avner has cancelled a wedding due to missile threats. It is a personal cost for his fiancée as well, and I must say that my dear wife is a hero, and she bears a personal cost.”

Avner Netanyahu’s wedding was first scheduled for November but was postponed for security reasons. Then it was due to take place on Monday, despite the threat of opposition protests.

The "Israeli" backlash to Netanyahu’s nuptial comments was instant and furious.

Gilad Kariv, a Knesset member for the Democrats, called Netanyahu a “borderless narcissist”.

“I know many families who were not forced to postpone a wedding, but who will now never celebrate the weddings that were once meant to take place,” Kariv said.

Amir Tibon, an "Israeli" journalist, argued that public figures whose children had been killed in combat would never draw attention to the fact.

“But there are no surprises with Netanyahu,” Tibon said. “Even in moments when a personal example is most needed, he is first and foremost concerned with himself.”