Kremlin on Possible US Strike on Iran: Entire Region to Be Set on Fire

By Staff, Agencies

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the US would be making a serious mistake by attacking Iran.

Peskov warned that direct involvement in the conflict between the Islamic Republic and "Israel" would only worsen the situation in the region.

US President Donald Trump has made direct threats against Tehran in recent days, demanding its complete surrender and the abandonment of its nuclear program.

“Moscow believes it is the wrong move,” Peskov said. “This is a step that is bound to lead to further escalation, a major escalation, and would only complicate the situation in the region.”

“Such conflicts are capable of setting the entire region on fire,” Peskov warned. He added that Russia is ready to assist in resolving the conflict.

Asked about the possibility of regime change in Iran at the hands of the US or “Israel”, Peskov said: “We believe that it is unacceptable to have such conversations, and even more so to take such actions.”

The Russian president reportedly has a “complete picture” of the situation and the potential to act as a mediator, according to Peskov.

He noted that Putin has been in contact with “Israel” and Iran, and was one of the few world leaders to speak with both countries’ leaders after the hostilities began.

However, Peskov acknowledged that there is currently “little ground” for talks, as both "Israel" and Iran remain determined to continue fighting.