Poll Finds: Far More Americans Oppose US Strikes on Iran Than Support Them

By Staff, Agencies

Fewer than half of Americans surveyed oppose US strikes on Iran, with that figure dwarfing the number of people who do support military action, a new poll published by The Washington Post on Wednesday has found.

A random sampling of 1,008 US adults was texted by the paper to respond to several questions on what may be impending US operational involvement in air strikes on Iran, following "Israel's" attacks, which began on 13 June.

Results showed that 45% of respondents oppose US strikes "at this time" and only 25% said they support them, creating a significant 20-point margin.

The remaining 30% of respondents said they were "unsure".

Among Democrats, two-thirds oppose US military action, while among Republicans, only 24% are opposed.

Those who said they do not identify with either political party largely oppose the strikes, at a figure of 44%.

The results showed that households with links to the US military showed less opposition to US strikes than those with no links. Still, in both cases, the majority of respondents do not want the US to attack Iran.

When The Post asked how much news they've heard about "Israel's" attacks on Iran and Iran's retaliation, 39% of respondents said "a good amount", but it was unclear what their sources of news were.

However, The Post noted that support for US strikes on Iran was highest among people paying the most attention to the news. The caveat is that even within this particular group, more respondents oppose military action than support it.

Nearly equal amounts of US adults - 31% and 30%, respectively - said they either heard "a great deal" of news or "little to nothing" about "Israel" and Iran.

Only one-fifth of all respondents said Iran's nuclear potential poses "an immediate threat" to the US. Most are Republicans.

Nearly half of all respondents, 48%, said it is a "somewhat serious threat", while 23% said it is a "minor threat"