Shamkhani to Imam Khamenei, Iranian People: I’m Alive, Ready for Sacrifice
By Staff, Agencies
The political advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei who was severely injured during a terrorist attack by the “Israeli” entity on his home in the early hours of June 13 has stabilized medically.
In a message addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the people of Iran, he emphasized: “The bright day of victory is near. The name of Iran will shine throughout history as it always has, and the smiles of the martyrs will reflect our future.”
Shamkhani, the former top security official of the Islamic Republic, was severely injured in an Israeli terrorist aggression against Iran on June 13.
He was immediately transferred to a hospital, where he received medical treatment round the clock to help him recuperate from life-threatening injuries.
Earlier, there had been speculation that Shamkhani succumbed to his injuries.
