Maduro: “Israel” Didn’t Anticipate Iran Would Demonstrate Such Military Capabilities
By Staff, Agencies
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that the Zionist entity did not anticipate the Islamic Republic of Iran would demonstrate such military capabilities in its retaliatory operation.
In remarks on Friday, Maduro said the world knows that the Islamic Republic has gained military superiority over the "Israeli" entity.
It is because of this military defeat that the Zionists have resorted to terrorist attacks and threats against high-ranking Iranian officials, he noted.
He was referring to recent threats against The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, which came after heavy blows inflicted on the occupying entity by Iranian armed forces in the past week.
Earlier this week, Maduro described "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the Hitler of the 21st century” for his terrorist actions against Iran and other countries.
He urged countries like China, Russia, Turkey, as well as groups such as the Gulf Cooperation Council, all governments of the Global South, and Islamic countries, to halt the “madness” of the "Israeli" entity.
Maduro emphasized that those with political and military power must immediately work to achieve peace and stop the criminal attacks by the Zionist entity's forces against Iran.
