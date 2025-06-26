Please Wait...

Khorramshahr: Iran’s Heavy-Hitting Ballistic Missile

Khorramshahr: Iran's Heavy-Hitting Ballistic Missile
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 6 days ago
Infographic By Abir Qanso

The Khorramshahr missile is one of Iran’s most advanced long-range ballistic systems, capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 16 with a 2,000 km range.

Khorramshahr: Iran’s Heavy-Hitting Ballistic Missile

 

Iran BallisticMissiles OperationTruthfulPromise

