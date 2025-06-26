Iran Missile Hits Beer al-Sabe’, Injures Settlers As Interceptors Fail

By Staff, Agencies

A missile fired from Iran on Friday morning struck the Beer al-Sabe' area in southern occupied Palestine, after "Israel’s" air defense system failed to intercept it.

The "Israeli" occupation military confirmed that the Iranian missile was not intercepted. According to "Israeli" Channel 12, citing a source, the Iranian missile carried an explosive head weighing 300 kilograms.

"Israeli" media reported that at least 18 settlers were injured in the latest Iranian missile strike.

According to an "Israeli" media platform, “only one rocket was launched from Iran.” It landed near a Microsoft building, triggering fires at the site.

"Yedioth Ahronoth" cited the "Israeli"-controlled Beer al-Sabe' municipality as saying the impact was a direct hit, not caused by shrapnel.

Notably, several key "Israeli" military installations are located near Microsoft’s branch in the area, including the Military Computer Communications Unit, the "Israeli" army’s Communications and Intelligence City, and branches of companies such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The Iranian strike caused damage to settler homes and set several vehicles ablaze. Sirens were heard across the al-Naqab in the southern part of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Furthermore, the "Israel" Railways company announced the closure of the Beer al-Sabe' station after it sustained damage from the missile strike.