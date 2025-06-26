’Israel’ Burning $200 Mln Daily in Costly Iran Response: WSJ

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that "Israel" is facing a mounting financial burden as a result of its military confrontation with Iran, with estimates suggesting the cost of the war is draining the "Israeli" economy by hundreds of millions of dollars per day.

The staggering expenses are raising doubts about "Israel's" ability to sustain a prolonged offensive.

Central to the cost is the deployment of high-end missile defense systems used to counter Iranian retaliatory strikes.

According to experts, the daily price of launching interceptors alone may reach up to $200 million.

Added to this are expenditures on munitions, aerial missions, and the extensive damage caused by Iranian missile strikes on "Israeli" infrastructure.

Preliminary figures place the cost of reconstruction at no less than $400 million.

Although "Israeli" officials say the campaign may last two weeks, Prime Minister Netanyahu shows no sign of stopping before achieving key goals like dismantling Iran's defenses and its peaceful, monitored nuclear program.

But economic realities may force a rethink, according to WSJ. "The main factor which will really determine the cost of the war will be the duration," said Karnit Flug, former Bank of "Israel" governor. "If it is a week, it is one thing. If it is two weeks or a month, it is a very different story."

Iran's missile response, logging over 400 missiles launched in recent days, has exposed the immense cost of attempting to neutralize such deterrent power.

Each interception using the David's Sling system costs around $700,000, and the Arrow 3, meant to intercept ballistic missiles in space, runs up to $4 million per launch. Even older Arrow 2 interceptors cost roughly $3 million.

Beyond security matters, "Israel's" offensive operations come with their own price tag.

Keeping advanced F-35 jets in the air for long-distance missions, targeting Iranian territory over 1,600 km away, costs about $10,000 per hour per jet, according to security analyst Yehoshua Kalisky.

The cost of fuel, precision bombs, and support operations only amplifies the daily burden.