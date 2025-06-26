Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iranians Rally in Support of Homeland in 'Friday of Rage and Victory

6 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and other cities on Friday in mass demonstrations under the banner of “Friday of Rage and Victory,” amid growing tensions with the "Israeli" occupation and rising violent rhetoric from US officials.

The turnout for the protests has far exceeded expectations, with large crowds gathering across multiple urban centers.

In a statement issued Friday, Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council warned that attempts to impose terms on the Islamic Republic would fail.

“Trump and the delusional supporters of the Zionist entity should know that the surrender of our people or the imposition of peace are illusions that will not come true,” the council said.

The statement further criticized US President Donald Trump, saying, “President Trump has failed to grasp the resilience of the Iranian people and the central role of the Shiite religious authority.”

 

Iran zionist entity rally OperationTruthfulPromise

