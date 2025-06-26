Iran’s Missile, Drone Barrage Hits ’Israeli’ Military Sites, Command and Control Hubs

By Staff, Agencies

In a fresh wave of Operation True Promise III, Iranian armed forces on Friday launched a barrage of missiles and drones at military targets in the south and north of occupied territories.

The spokesperson for the operation, in a statement, said the 17th phase saw the Iranian armed forces fire missiles and drones at "Israeli" military sites and industries command and control centers as well as the spying hubs.

The statement further noted that long-range and super-heavy missiles as well as combat and suicide drones were used in this phase of the retaliatory operation.

The spokesperson said the world must "await for our surprises," adding that the sacred defense with the support of the Iranian people will end with victory.

Despite the sweeping censorship on publication of images related to Iran's retaliatory operations, some videos were shared online showing plumes of smoke billowing up in the air at the Haifa port after one of the missiles made a direct impact there.

The port city is wearing a deserted look amid the downpour of Iranian missiles, which have been evading multiple layers of Israeli defense systems to hit the intended targets.

The barrage of Iranian long-range missiles, some of them being used for the first time, also hit military targets in other parts of the occupied territories on Friday.

On Friday, in the skies of the northern occupied Palestine, a Shahid-136 drone was also spotted making a flight quietly without being intercepted.

The headquarters of the Zionist propaganda outlet, Channel 14, was also successfully targeted on Friday after the prior evacuation warning issued by the IRGC.

In the fifteen phases of the operation so far, Iranian armed forces – led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) – have successfully targeted and decimated sensitive and strategic "Israeli" military and intelligence facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Military experts say the missile and drone strikes have further exposed the ineffectiveness of the "Israeli" entity’s air defense systems, forcing illegal settlers and entity officials to flee their homes and seek shelter underground.

On Friday, Iran's foreign minister will be holding talks with his European counterparts in Geneva to discuss the "Israeli" entity's aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He has ruled out diplomatic talks as long as the US-backed aggression continues.