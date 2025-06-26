- Home
“Israel” Launches Series of Airstrikes on Iran, Two Martyrs Reported
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] launched a series of airstrikes at the dawn of Saturday, targeting missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the IOF said, "The IAF ['Israeli' Air Force] has started a series of strikes against missile storage and launching infrastructure sites in central Iran."
Additionally, two people were reportedly martyred and others injured in a strike on a residential building in the Salarieh district of Qom, south of Tehran.
According to reports, air defenses were activated in response to "Israeli" hostile targets flying over Tehran and Isfahan.
Similar defensive measures were also triggered in the skies over Tabriz and Zanjan.
On that note, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning on Friday over the dangers arising from "Israel's" targeting of Iran's economic infrastructure, calling the escalation “dangerous” and likely to lead to “catastrophic regional and international consequences,” including negative impacts on global energy supply stability.
In an official statement, the ministry said that continued military escalation “does not serve the security of the region,” and urged all parties to “avoid targeting civilian and economic facilities.”
The statement added that Doha is making “intensive efforts with its partners” to bring all sides back to the path of dialogue and to address outstanding issues in a manner that promotes regional security and stability.
