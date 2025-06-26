Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

“Israel” Launches Series of Airstrikes on Iran, Two Martyrs Reported

“Israel” Launches Series of Airstrikes on Iran, Two Martyrs Reported
folder_openIran access_time 5 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] launched a series of airstrikes at the dawn of Saturday, targeting missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the IOF said, "The IAF ['Israeli' Air Force] has started a series of strikes against missile storage and launching infrastructure sites in central Iran."

Additionally, two people were reportedly martyred and others injured in a strike on a residential building in the Salarieh district of Qom, south of Tehran.

According to reports, air defenses were activated in response to "Israeli" hostile targets flying over Tehran and Isfahan.

Similar defensive measures were also triggered in the skies over Tabriz and Zanjan.

On that note, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning on Friday over the dangers arising from "Israel's" targeting of Iran's economic infrastructure, calling the escalation “dangerous” and likely to lead to “catastrophic regional and international consequences,” including negative impacts on global energy supply stability.

In an official statement, the ministry said that continued military escalation “does not serve the security of the region,” and urged all parties to “avoid targeting civilian and economic facilities.”

The statement added that Doha is making “intensive efforts with its partners” to bring all sides back to the path of dialogue and to address outstanding issues in a manner that promotes regional security and stability.

Israel Iran OperationTruthfulPromise

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Launches Series of Airstrikes on Iran, Two Martyrs Reported

“Israel” Launches Series of Airstrikes on Iran, Two Martyrs Reported

5 days ago
Truthful Promise III: Iran Unleashes Shahed-136 Drones on “Tel Aviv”, Haifa

Truthful Promise III: Iran Unleashes Shahed-136 Drones on “Tel Aviv”, Haifa

5 days ago
Iran’s Missile, Drone Barrage Hits ’Israeli’ Military Sites, Command and Control Hubs

Iran’s Missile, Drone Barrage Hits ’Israeli’ Military Sites, Command and Control Hubs

6 days ago
Iranians Rally in Support of Homeland in ’Friday of Rage and Victory

Iranians Rally in Support of Homeland in ’Friday of Rage and Victory

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 06:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot