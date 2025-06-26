“Israel” Deliberately Strikes 3rd Hospital in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A third hospital in the Iranian capital Tehran was deliberately attacked early on Friday by the Zionist entity, according to Iran's ministry of health.

In a statement, the ministry's public relations wing said the latest act of aggression marks the third instance of a public health facility being targeted during a week of wanton aggression.

"Another hospital in Tehran was targeted by rockets by the 'Zionist' regime at 4:45 a.m. on June 20, 2025," Dr. Hossein Karampur, the director of the ministry's public relations department, wrote on X.

Last week, a children's hospital in Tehran was also targeted, which resulted in a number of injuries and damage to the hospital building.

In addition to the three hospitals, at least six ambulances and one health service center have also been directly and deliberately hit in "Israeli" aerial strikes in one week, amounting to brazen violation of international conventions.

A female doctor, who worked at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, was martyred in the "Israeli" aggression along with her husband and a three-year-old child.

The horrendous attacks on healthcare facilities and healthcare personnel in Iran have drawn widespread condemnation as they impede access to critical medical care and endanger the lives of patients and medical personnel.

Since the aggression was launched against Iran last Friday, the "Israel" has deliberately targeted civilian areas, hospitals, and media houses in clear violation of international law.