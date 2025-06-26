How Iran’s Recent Strikes Shattered “Israel’s” Economic and Intelligence Core

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – On June 13, 2025, “Israel” crossed a line that had been drawn by international law and regional balance for decades. After years of sabotage, cyber warfare, and assassinations inside Iran, it launched a direct military strike deep into Iranian territory while backing a failed coup attempt. The goal was clear: destabilize the Islamic Republic and destroy its ability to resist. Confident in its regional dominance, the Zionist entity believed Iran would collapse within weeks.

It was a grave miscalculation.

Iran absorbed the blow, then responded with calculated precision, firing a series of ballistic missiles that struck at the very foundations of "Israel's" economic and military infrastructure. The myth of Israeli invincibility cracked, not in a battlefield skirmish—but in the heart of its cities, among its glass towers and military nerve centers.

A Long-Planned War, Years in the Making

This confrontation didn't emerge spontaneously. It was decades in the making. As former U.S. General Wesley Clark revealed in 2007, there was a classified Pentagon strategy to dismantle seven countries after 9/11: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and, finally, Iran. Every one of those countries has since suffered war or destabilization—except Iran.

The Islamic Republic remained the final obstacle to total Western and Zionist control of the region. For years, "Israel" lobbied Washington, carried out assassinations, and pressured international institutions to isolate Iran. The goal was never just containment—it was regime change. On June 13, 2025, sensing opportunity amid shifting global distractions, "Israel" believed the moment had come. What it failed to anticipate was that Iran had been preparing for this moment—and it responded by rewriting the rules of engagement.

“Ramat Gan”: Diamonds Crushed, Confidence Shattered

On June 19, an Iranian missile struck just meters from the “Israel” Diamond Exchange [IDE] in Ramat Gan. While the main tower remained intact, surrounding buildings—including Unit C41, home to private vaults and trading firms—were reduced to rubble. Hundreds of civilians were displaced, and the area was declared a restricted emergency zone.

The financial impact was swift and staggering. The IDE halted operations. Damage estimates soared into the hundreds of millions of shekels. Once confident in "Israel's" air defenses and deterrence doctrine, foreign investors and insurers began looking elsewhere. Markets quivered. Dubai and Antwerp stood ready to absorb the fallout.

More devastating than the physical damage was the psychological rupture. For decades, Ramat Gan represented the polished face of "Israel's" global integration—secure, wealthy, and untouchable. That illusion is now gone. Iran shattered that illusion.

Unit C41: Where Wealth Meets Shadows

The destruction of Unit C41 was far from random. The building housed mid-tier diamond dealers, consultancy firms, and vaults long suspected of operating in opaque financial channels. Over the years, reports have tied this diamond industry sector to informal transfers, settlement funding, and intelligence-linked financial networks.

By striking C41, Iran delivered a symbolic and strategic blow. It wasn't merely demolishing concrete—it was exposing the financial scaffolding that sustains the occupation and Zionist aggression. The message was clear: Tehran knows where "Israel's" power lives—and can strike it.

June 20: The Missile That Hit the Military Brain

The next day, Iran escalated again—this time targeting “Israel’s” military command structure.

Missiles struck the “Gav-Yam” Technology Park in Bir Al-Sabe’ [“Be'er Sheva”], home to the “Israeli” Occupations Forces’ [IOF]’s C4I Directorate [Command, Control, Communications, Computers & Intelligence] and key intelligence operations. The blast damaged buildings next to Soroka Hospital and caused widespread disruption to military infrastructure.

The C4I complex is not just a tech center—it is the operational brain of "Israel's" armed forces. It processes battlefield data, coordinates cyber warfare, and encrypts national security communications. Disrupting it, even briefly, is equivalent to momentarily blinding the Israeli military.

Tehran's message could not have been louder: not even your most protected command centers are beyond our reach.

The Strategic Earthquake

The two strikes—on “Ramat Gan” and “Be'er Sheva”—unleashed a strategic earthquake. "Israel's" decades-old doctrine of unchallenged superiority, layered defenses, and economic security cracked under pressure. For the first time in recent memory, "Israel" was not just reacting—it was staggering.

Markets responded with unease. Shipping insurance for cargo to "Israel" surged. International clients reconsidered their exposure. And military planners in “Tel Aviv” were forced to reckon with a new reality: even with US support, their homeland was no longer immune from consequences.

Iran's New Rules of Engagement

Iran's retaliation reflects more than resolve—it signals a shift in military doctrine. Tehran is no longer limited to indirect deterrence. Its new posture is direct, precise, and escalating on its terms. By striking both economic and intelligence infrastructure, Iran redefined the battlefield. Towers and databases are now as vulnerable as tanks and outposts.

This is not a regional skirmish. It is the unraveling of an era in which "Israel" could act without fear of reprisal. That era ended in June 2025—not with speeches or sanctions, but with fire, steel, and the unmistakable will of a nation refusing to be broken.