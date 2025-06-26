Iran Warns of Measured Response to “Israeli” Aggression at OIC Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to attend the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], where he strongly condemned the recent “Israeli” attack on Iranian territory and affirmed that Tehran will issue a firm and proportionate response.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic will not remain passive in the face of what he called “unprovoked aggression” by the “Israeli” entity. “Based on our legitimate right to self-defense, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to this attack in the manner and at the time it deems appropriate,” he stated.

The “Israeli” strike reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities that are fully monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]. Araghchi described the assault as a “heinous and unforgivable crime,” stating that it clearly violates international law and contravenes UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iran nuclear agreement and supports Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear activities.

“This reckless act endangers not only regional stability but also undermines the integrity of international non-proliferation efforts and discredits the IAEA’s framework,” he warned.

Araghchi noted that Iran formally requested an emergency agenda item at the OIC meeting to address the “Zionist regime’s” recent actions. “We called for this urgent session to spotlight the aggression against Iran, and the request was rightfully accepted,” he said, expressing hope that Islamic countries would issue a strong, unified condemnation.

While in Istanbul, Araghchi met with several OIC foreign ministers, the OIC Secretary-General, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We are here to make Iran’s voice heard and to present our case to the world in defense of our sovereignty and our people,” he emphasized.

In response, OIC member states released a joint statement firmly condemning the “Israeli” strikes and warning that such actions increase the risk of broader regional escalation. The declaration called for renewed international diplomacy around Iran’s nuclear program and underscored the importance of protecting civilian and nuclear infrastructure under international law.

OIC ministers urged the global community to intervene and prevent further “Israeli” violations. The statement emphasized the importance of adhering to the UN Charter and international legal frameworks that prohibit the use of force.

Additionally, the joint declaration reiterated the Islamic world’s long-standing demand for a nuclear weapons-free Middle East—an indirect challenge to “Israel’s” undeclared nuclear arsenal and its refusal to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Araghchi’s participation in the OIC summit follows a prior meeting with European diplomats in Geneva on June 20, during which he criticized the West’s silence on the attack. He pointed to what he described as a double standard that protects “Israel” from international accountability while overlooking its breaches of international norms.

Reaffirming Iran’s position, Araghchi stated that the country’s nuclear program remains peaceful, transparent, and under full IAEA supervision. He also reiterated that Iran’s national defense capabilities are not subject to negotiation.

His next stop will be Moscow, where he is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to coordinate responses to the “Israeli” escalation and seek broader international support.